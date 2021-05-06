Former WWE United States Champion Kalisto has taken to Twitter to tease his debut in boxing.

On Wednesday, the former Lucha House Party member posted a short videoclip that shows him in boxing gloves. The video referred to him as Samuray Del Sol, his wrestling name prior to joining WWE, and flashed the text “Coming Soon.”

It should be noted that Kalisto tagged Triller Fight Club to his tweet. Triller is the combat sports company that promoted the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight in April. Triller announcer Ray Flores recently told Wrestling Inc. that the promotion would be open to a future CM Punk fight.

Kalisto was among the 10 WWE Superstars released last month.

See below for his tweet: