Four matches have been announced so far for Tuesday’s AEW Dark.

The first match is FTW Champion Brian Cage (with Hook) vs. Sonny Kiss (with Joey Janela).

Dark Order’s 10 will face Dillion McQueen (with Cody Rhodes).

Nightmare Family members Billy and Colten Gunn will face Kal Herro and Liam Gray.

The last match announced was The Factory’s Nick Comoroto vs. Duke Davis.

For last week’s results, please click here.

AEW Dark airs Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel.