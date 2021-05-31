Former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida took to Twitter to share a picture of her lying face down on the ground after Sunday night’s AEW Double or Nothing.

Shida thanked fans for supporting her during her 372-day reign as champion.

It was an honor to be the champ in the world-wide hard time, I don’t feel I was unlucky at all. I appreciate all of you to support me long time. Thank you so much. But….. god, this is hard

#AEW #DOUBLEorNOTHING

Shida won the title during last year’s Double or Nothing by defeating Nyla Rose.

Meanwhile, the TNT Drama Twitter account kept their word and changed their handle to “TNT DMDrama” to honor Britt Baker’s victory.

Baker also took to Twitter to explain why she wore a red attire during the match. During her entrance, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone said: “She’s come out dressed to kill.”

See below for the tweets: