The TNT Drama Twitter handle has promised to change its name to “TNTDMDrama” if Dr. Britt Baker beats Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship this Sunday at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Reacting to Baker’s promo from Friday’s AEW Dynamite, TNT Drama tweeted the following:

If Britt wins, we’ll change our twitter name to TNTDMDrama for 24 hours

As reported earlier, Shida was presented with a new title belt during a segment celebrating her 377-day reign as champion. Baker interrupted the segment and proclaimed that she will be “the face of a whole new era” after she beats Shida this Sunday.

Baker also dropped a “Stone Cold” Steve Austin reference when she said, “And much like an era before me that was all about 3:16, this era is all about DMD.”

Shida captured the AEW Women’s World Title from Nyla Rose at last year’s Double or Nothing. This year’s event has 10 confirmed matches. Click Here for the full PPV card.

See below for the tweet: