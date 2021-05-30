– Below is video for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing: The Buy In, featuring NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho. The main card gets going at 8 pm ET. You can see the final card here.
– Impact star Sami Callihan teased a potential appearance at tonight’s PPV.
“I feel like playing some poker,” Callihan wrote.
It’s possible Callihan could appear as the mystery entrant for tonight’s Casino Battle Royale.
– Andrew Zarian of Matt Men Podcast is reporting that an announcement about AEW All Out in Chicago is expected during tonight’s show.
