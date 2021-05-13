Just 48 hours before Under Siege, Impact Wrestling will hold two qualification matches to determine who will challenge the Knockouts and X-Division Champions this Saturday. The show will also showcase a massive six-man tag team main event before a new No. 1 Contender for the Unified Impact World Championship is crowned.

The first qualification match on tonight’s card will see Havok and Rosemary clash for a Knockouts Championship opportunity against Deonna Purrazzo. Both Havok and Rosemary are former Knockouts Champions, which gives them leverage in this title fight. Which of these dark entities will propel forward and meet “The Virtuosa” this Saturday?

On the X-Division side, a Six-Way Scramble will take place to determine who will stand before Josh Alexander for an X-Division Championship opportunity.

Out of the four competitors, Ace Austin, Rohit Raju, TJP and Petey Williams are former X-Division champions, which gives them the upper hand going into this competition. For the other two challengers, Acey Romero and New Japan Pro Wrestling sensation El Phantasmo, this will be the first time these two are gunning for the title.

Last week, ELP made a bold statement with his big debut win. Can the newcomer become the next No. 1 Contender to Alexander’s title?

Also set for tonight’s show, Sami Callihan, Chris Bey and Moose will join forces against Matt Cardona, Trey Miguel and Chris Sabin before their immense Impact World Championship qualification match this Saturday. David Finlay will take on Karl Anderson. And preceding the show, one-half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champion Jordynne Grace will face Tasha Steelz on Before The Impact.