Tonight, on Impact Wrestling, the 6 Way #1 Contenders Qualifying matchups will continue to determine who will join Matt Cardona, Chris Bey and Sami Callihan at Under Siege next Saturday for a shot at facing the Impact World Champion Kenny Omega at a later date.

The three qualifying matches will have Rhino taking on Chris Sabin, Trey Miguel squaring off against Rohit Raju and James Storm challenging Moose. Which of these athletes is closer to their golden opportunity?

Speaking of Omega, he and The Good Brothers wildly ambushed their way in during Eddie Edwards-Sami Callihan’s main event matchup last week. Threatened he would be stripped of the championship if he didn’t appear on Impact, Omega took his frustrations out on Edwards and Callihan. Although there was some confusion towards the end of the match, Callihan won by a disqualification ruling. What does “The Death Machine” have in store for the Impact World Champion?

The Good Brothers also have some dues to pay tonight when Doc Gallows goes one-on-one with one-half of the Impact World Tag Team Champions, Juice Robinson. Robinson, along with David Finlay, came to the aid of Edwards and Callihan last week. But The Good Brothers took FinJuice out sooner than anticipated. Can “The Flamboyant” Robinson pick up a win against “The Outlaw” Gallows before their six-man clash – which will see Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers taking on Eddie Edwards and FinJuice – at Under Siege next Saturday?

Also set for tonight, the forbidden kingdom is expanding its doors as New Japan’s former two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and two-time Super J-Cup recipient El Phantasmo makes his Impact debut. With his superhero-like abilities in the ring, who will be the first to challenge ELP?

Below is the updated card for tonight’s show:

* 6 Way #1 Contender Qualifying Matchups:

Rhino taking vs. Chris Sabin

Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju

James Storm vs. Moose

* Taylor Wilde vs. Susan (w/Kimber Lee)

* Doc Gallows (w/Karl Anderson) vs. Juice Robinson (w/David Finlay)

* Kiera Hogan (w/Tasha Steelz) vs. Rachael Ellering (w/Jordynne Grace)

* NJPW’s El Phantasmo Makes His Impact Debut

* Jake Something vs. Shera will kick things off on Before The Impact

Be sure to join our live coverage of Impact Wrestling tonight at 8 PM ET!