Tonight on Impact Wrestling, tensions were at an all-time high, as the AEW World and AAA Mega Champion added the Unified Impact World Championship to his golden collection this past Sunday at Rebellion.

In an effort to fix things, Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore issued a tournament qualifier to determine who will rightfully become the next No. 1 Contender to Omega’s newest titles. D’Amore announced that at Under Siege on Saturday, May 15, there will be a six-way match. Whoever wins that match will earn a title opportunity in the future.

To enter this six-way matchup in two weeks, there will be six qualifying matches. On tonight’s show, Chris Bey and Matt Cardona successfully punched their ticket and will take part in this match. But the third match tonight, however, is still undetermined.

On tonight’s main event, Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards renewed their hostilities towards each another for a shot at becoming the next man added to the match in two weeks. Despite the clean back and forth exchanges between Callihan and Edwards, the champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers interrupted their matchup, causing both men an unfavorable outcome.

As the brawl ensued, the Impact World Tag Team Champions FinJuice ran down to the ring to even the odds for Callihan and Edwards. But The Good Brothers and Omega cleaned house showing Callihan, Edwards and FinJuice all sprawled out both in and out the ring.

Right after the show went off the air, Impact announced that Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers will be in action against Eddie Edwards and FinJuice. This past Sunday, FinJuice retained their championship against The Good Brothers. Can Edwards and FinJuice seek retribution for what Omega and The Good Brothers did on tonight’s show?

Next week, the six-way qualifying matches will continue. It’ll be:

* Chris Sabin vs. Rhino

* James Storm vs. Moose

* Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel

The winners of those three matches will even out the rest of the six-way match in two weeks, except for the Callihan-Edwards match from tonight. Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. and Impact Wrestling for any upcoming announcements in regards to the unsettling ending to Callihan-Edwards’ matchup.

– Speaking of other matches announced for Under Siege, Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) is demanding a rematch for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering. Grace and Ellering secured the pinfall victory on Fire ‘N Flava this past Sunday at Rebellion.

Also, Willie Mack and W. Morrissey will square off in singles action. This comes after W. Morrissey made his Rebellion debut on Sunday with Violent By Design and viciously defeated Mack, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin and James Storm. W. Morrissey won his scheduled bout tonight against Sam Beale in a brutal beatdown.

Below is the updated card for Under Siege:

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards & FinJuice

Six-Way Match – Winner Will Recieve No. 1 Contender Spot for the Impact World Championship

Chris Bey vs. Matt Cardona vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering (c) vs. Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz)

Under Siege will be available exclusively on Impact Plus on Saturday, May 15.