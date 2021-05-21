With over two decades as an active in-ring competitor, Jazz has had no shortage of memorable moments inside the squared circle. The former WWE Women’s Champion has had successful runs in the NWA, Shine, and most recently in Impact Wrestling.

Jazz made her Impact debut this past November where she tagged with Jordynne Grace. Speaking with The Angle Podcast, Jazz said she’s grateful to Impact Wrestling for letting her branch out into a division she always wanted to compete in.

“I always wanted to tag. No one ever gave me the opportunity,” Jazz said. “It was great and to be tagged up with Jordynne Grace, again it was a great opportunity. Who else could I have tagged with to end my career. We came this close to winning the Knockout’s Tag Team titles. I’m happy.”

This past April, Jazz lost a Career vs. Title match against Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at Hardcore Justice, forcing her to hang up her boots after the unsuccessful challenge. Jazz emphasized how honored she was to go out against a competitor like Purrazzo, citing her in-ring resume and strong psychology as factors that make her a great champion.

“I was excited about it. I love Deonna’s work. She is one of the best out here right now,” Jazz said. “If there’s someone that I’m passing the torch onto it couldn’t have been a better person than Deonna. She’s so well deserving of that. She’s a great champion and has a great mind for the business. She loves the business. I love everything about her.”

Jazz has continued to make regular appearances on Impact Wrestling television as Jordynne Grace’s manager. According to Jazz, she had no idea her time in Impact would still be going after she first popped up six months ago.

“There was no timetable and it went longer than what I thought. I wasn’t expecting a four, five, or six month run,” Jazz said. “I was thinking maybe three appearances or something and bam they take me out real quick, but they hung in there with me. I’m so grateful for it. I knew myself that I was not the Jazz that everyone was used to seeing an I was a little stressed out thinking about how the fans would react. I’ve had a great career! And that’s just my in-ring performance that I’m retired from. Behind the scene I’m still going strong!”

While her time in WWE is a small piece of her 22-year career, Jazz accomplished quite a lot during her four years there. The New Orleans native captured two WWE Women’s Championships and competed in two marquee WrestleMania title matches before going on to conquer numerous promotions over the next 17 years of her career. Even with all her accomplishments, Jazz has doubts about getting into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Me being a Hall of Famer for WWE, I don’t know. I mean I don’t know if that will ever happen,” Jazz said. “I just want to say this: If it’s ever going to happen, do it while I’m alive. Don’t wait until I’m dead and gone. I would like to be there and share that moment with my kids. Don’t bring my kids up on the stage with tears in their eyes wishing their mom was there to receive this. Give me my flowers while I live. Don’t let me die and be forgotten about and then, ‘Oh yeah, here.'”

Even with her expectations for an induction low, Jazz knows who she’d want to usher her into the Hall of Fame.

“If it were to happen, I would love to be inducted by Paul Heyman.”