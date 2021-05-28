It’s been a hectic day for WWE’s Jerry Lawler on Twitter. The WWE Hall of Famer, in a now deleted tweet, revealed he had been vaccinated while also seemingly hinting that WWE had told all personal that they needed to be vaccinated before their June PPV, Hell in a Cell.

“WWE called and said everyone needs to be fully vaccinated before the next pay per view in June, so here I am!” Lawler tweeted. “Didn’t hurt a bit!!!”

After receiving polarizing responses from fans, Lawler went on to explain WWE’s COVID-19 policy. He compared it to that of a major American sports organization.

“1st let me comment on some of the comments after this tweet of mine,” Lawler wrote. “The WWE has the same COVID policy as MLB. If you’re fully vaccinated, you’re good to go. If not, you must still wear a mask at the event and be tested before an event.”

Fans also questioned why Lawler waited so long to get vaccinated. He revealed it was due to him suffering from COVID-19 earlier this year, and because he had the antibodies he felt compelled to wait.

“Some people question why I waited so long to get vaccinated,” Lawler stated. “It’s because I already had covid back around the 1st of the year I had antibodies and didn’t feel the need.”

The initial tweet caused enough of a stir that Lawler returned to Twitter to clarify his remarks. In doing so he seemed to confirm that WWE now had a new policy regarding COVID-19, in regards to vaccinated and non vaccinated personal.

“In trying to be brief, my earlier tweet may have given the wrong impression,” Lawler tweeted. “WWE never forces anyone to be vaccinated. Their new policy is, if you’re fully vaccinated you no longer have to be tested or wear a mask at events. I hate the masks! I love the new WWE policy!”

You can see all of Lawler’s remaining tweets below.

