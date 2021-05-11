Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena says he’s excited for the new WWE Evil project.

As noted earlier today, Peacock and the WWE Network announced that Cena will executive produce and narrate a new WWE Evil project, which will be “an entertaining psychological expose into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history, and their impact on mainstream culture.”

Cena took to Twitter this morning and commented on the new series.

“For every good guy, there has to be a bad one and @WWE has created some of the BEST bad guys (and ladies) in the history of entertainment. Excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry! WWE Evil on @peacockTV!,” he wrote.

There is still no word on when the WWE Evil series will premiere on Peacock, but we will keep you updated.

