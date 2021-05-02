AEW revealed more matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel). Jon Moxley is set to be in action against Andrew Palace. Also, Matt Hardy teams up with The Blade against Dark Order’s Colt Cabana and 5.

Below is the updated lineup:

* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka

* Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero)

* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall

* Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace

* Matt Hardy and The Blade (with H.F.O.) vs. Colt Cabana and 5 (with Dark Order)

* FTR (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Hughes Bros.

You can also check out next week’s AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts card here.