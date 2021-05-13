Jon Moxley (with Eddie Kingston) retained the IWGP US Championship against Yuji Nagata (with Ren Narita) on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley pick up the pinfall win after hitting paradigm shift on Nagata. After the match, Moxley bowed, got down on the mat, and bowed again as he gave respect to his opponent.

It should be noted Moxley came out to “Wild Thing” by The Troggs. No word yet on if this was a one-time thing. It’s likely a tribute to Atsushi Onita, who comes out to the same song.

NJPW star Rocky Romero was out in the crowd tonight to watch the match. You can read more on Moxley – Nagata plans here.

You can check out the title change in the images below:

Making his first TNT appearance in 23 years: @nagata769 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4ZdbQkdkda — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 13, 2021

What a WILD way to kick things off tonight on #AEWDynamite! @nagata769 v. @JonMoxley for the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship! Watch Dynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/jJMi2Ghle2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

.@JonMoxley doesn't care who you are there's no mercy #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3tkAUQBtqo — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 13, 2021