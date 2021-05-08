On last night’s NJPW Strong, IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley teamed up with Chris Dickinson against Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita. Moxley picked up the pinfall victory for his team after hitting paradigm shift (deathrider) on Narita.

Post-match, Nagata got up in Moxley’s face and applied the Nagata Lock until he was pulled away by others. As noted, Moxley is set to defend his championship against Nagata on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Below are the full results from Friday’s episode:

* Barrett Brown and Adrian Quest defeated The DKC and Kevin Knight

* The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Issacs and Jorel Nelson) defeated Misterioso and Jordan Clearwater

* IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley and Chris Dickinson defeated Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita