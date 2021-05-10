A month after stating that he “would be honored’ and “very ready” to retire John Cena, WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross has once again called out the 16-time World Champion.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Kross was asked to name his dream match.

“I have a few, but to narrow it down to one, John Cena would probably be the match that I most likely be interested in for the immediate future,” Kross responded. “Everyone has already called out The Rock and Brock Lesnar, and everyone has exercised interest in seeing Scarlett and myself vs. The Fiend and Alexa Bliss.

“But having the opportunity to work with John Cena on a really big stage, hopefully with people, would be awesome. I think it would be a battle of two generations. I attribute a lot of my modern-day inspirations to his generation. I’ve never met the guy before, but it’s very easy to see that he’s one of the hardest working people in the history of this industry. He’s the reason why a lot of us have jobs today. Personally, it would be an honor to work with him.”

Kross went onto admit that Cena would have little to gain from their potential match.

“To be honest, I don’t know what would be in it for him [laughs],” Kross said. “Because I am only who I am, and he’s John Cena. But maybe one day, when people feel I have some sort of higher equity, and if the company sees value in the match, it would be awesome.”

The NXT star added that although he has never met Cena, he has a hunch that the two “think alike” and will have instant chemistry inside the ring.

“I am humble about where I am, and I’m definitely not trying to ride his coattails. I just think it would be an awesome match, and the chemistry we would have in the ring would shock people. And I just have a feeling, even though we’ve never met, that we think a lot alike. Usually, when I get that [intuition] about people, I am generally right.”

As noted before, Cena reacted to Kross’ recent comments on his Instagram page by posting a photo of Kross.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit BT Sport with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.