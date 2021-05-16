Impact Wrestling has announced that Impact World Champion Kenny Omega will defend the title against Moose at Against All Odds on June 12, 2021.

Tonight was Impact’s special event, “Under Siege.” During the main event, Moose defeated Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Matt Cardona, Chris Sabin, & Sami Callihan to become the number one contender for the Impact World Championship.

Also during the show, Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers were defeated by Eddie Edwards & FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay).

Below is Impact’s announcement: