WWE RAW Superstar Lana has taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of an upcoming superhero-themed photoshoot for PhotoBook Magazine.

While Lana didn’t provide too many details, she confirmed that the photoshoot involves her dressing up as a superhero. She wrote the following caption:

Excited to share the super hero images we shot for @photobookmagazine !#photographer

@mikeruizone#stylist @brvndo#glam @alexisoakley@thearchshow

Lana has been busy with several other photoshoots recently. Earlier this week, she shared a sneak peak of a photoshoot she did for Muze Magazine.

Earlier this week on RAW, the team of Lana and Naomi – now known as Ravishing Glow – challenged Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The champions retailed after Baszler applied the Kirifuda Clutch on Lana, getting the Ravishing Russian to pass out.

See below for Lana’s Instagram posts: