AEW star Lance Archer and Impact star Sami Callihan went back and forth on Twitter this afternoon. It started after Archer was asked by a fan if he would ever be going back to Impact now that the “forbidden door” was opened.

Archer was in Impact (then TNA) from 2004 to 2009. He wrestled under the name Lance Hoyt.

His answer was, “They’re scared of the Murderhawk Monster cus they know……”

Impact wrestler Sami Callihan replied to his tweet that he was going to “cut off Archer’s toes.”

He wrote, “Psssshhh, I ain’t scared of you or your ponytail. I’ll cut off your toes.”

Archer responded with, “Is that cuz you’re not tall enough to reach anything else???”

Callihan tweeted, “I’m tall enough to make sure you never walk again. #AnkleBiter”

As noted on last Thursday’s edition of Impact Wrestling, Callihan and Eddie Edwards were attacked by Impact World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

It was announced earlier today that Lance Archer will be wrestling Luther on Tuesday’s AEW Dark.

Below is their exchange:

They’re scared of the Murderhawk Monster cus they know…… pic.twitter.com/9w9sN3a2mA — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 1, 2021

Psssshhh, I ain’t scared of you or your ponytail. I’ll cut off your toes. https://t.co/azjibyDBWg — ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) May 1, 2021

Is that cuz you’re not tall enough to reach anything else??? 🤔 https://t.co/7xUL38EIjm — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 1, 2021