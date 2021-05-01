AEW has announced several matches for Tuesday’s AEW Dark.

The first match is PAC vs. Serpentico.

The other matches are The Bunny vs. Leila Gray, Luther vs. Lance Archer, and the tag team match, Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Stark vs. Brick Aldridge vs. Aaron Frye.

Below is AEW’s announcement: