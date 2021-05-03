ROH star Maria Kanellis recently appeared on the KAWADA DRIVER show and said the advocacy for women in wrestling put forth by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon is more promotional than anything else.

Kanellis and husband Mike Bennett left WWE last year amid other COVID-19 budget cuts. In this new interview she wondered how Stephanie deals with WWE not doing any kind of women’s empowerment pay-per-view events after the all-women’s Evolution show in 2018.

“So you have all these pointless pay-per-views, you have the opportunity to do a women’s empowerment pay-per-view and you don’t do it? I don’t get it,” Maria said. “I don’t know how Stephanie McMahon deals with that.

“Like as a woman, I’ve been very outspoken about women’s wrestling and women in wrestling. It should come as no surprise that as a woman I couldn’t deal with that. If I had all that power in the industry I couldn’t deal with that. I have minimum power in this industry and I am fighting my tail off to create more opportunities.”

Maria continued and named some of the projects she would have the WWE women’s division involved in if she had the power that Stephanie does.

“If I had that much power there would be a whole show plus a reality show that actually covers the girls live,” she said. “Plus on top of that we would have a makeup line and be on the cover of Vogue saying: ‘Guess what? These women are badasses and they are beautiful in their own right.'”

Maria and Mike are currently working for ROH after recently signing contracts with the company.

