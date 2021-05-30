AEW TNT Champion Miro spoke with Jerry Coughlan of WrestleSlam before his big title match against Lance Archer at tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV.

During the interview, Miro gave an in-character response to what he thinks about Cody Rhodes — a former two-time TNT Champion. Miro said he isn’t a fan and referred to Rhodes as an “office boy” due to his EVP status within the company.

“Nobody likes Cody Rhodes,” Miro responded. “Why should I like Cody Rhodes? He’s an ‘office boy.’ I don’t like ‘office boys.’ He’s trying to be on top of me, but I’m the only boss. Nobody is trying to boss me around.

“I used to be in a company where people made me sing and dance, but no more. This is my time, this is on my terms. I got no boss over my head, so I don’t care about Cody Rhodes, his reality shows, or whatever else he’s doing.”

You can check out the rest of Miro’s interview in the video below.

Double or Nothing: The Buy In begins at 7:30 pm ET and the main card starts at 8 pm ET.