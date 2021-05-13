Miro is ready to take on all comers after capturing the TNT Championship from Darby Allin in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite.

A few hours after the show, Miro sent a message to the rest of the AEW locker room:

LINE THEM ALL UP!!

“The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, who tried to confront Miro during the closing stages of Dynamite, was quick to respond to Miro’s tweet:

No need to line them “all” up.

It appears as if Archer will be Miro’s first opponent for the TNT title. Neither man is currently booked to a match at AEW’s Double or Nothing on May 30

Miro ended Darby Allin’s 187-day reign as TNT Champion with his submission hold, Game Over. Miro dominated most of the match as Allin sold his shoulder injury, which he suffered after being tossed down a flight of concrete stairs by Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky on last week’s Dynamite.

Miro is officially the fifth TNT Champion since the title was established in May, 2020.

See below for the tweets: