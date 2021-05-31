During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, AEW star MJF was asked if there’s a female wrestler on the AEW roster that is “Pinnacle material” or a good fit to join his faction.

MJF was quick to name Dr. Britt Baker, the new AEW Women’s World Champion.

“Britt Baker,” MJF said. “Me and Britt have actually formed a bit of a bond. I still think she’s a total b---h and she definitely thinks I’m a s—head, but talent recognizes talent. Real recognizes real.”

MJF continued, “Do I think we’re going to add a female in The Pinnacle? Probably not. I think, right now, we are easily the most dominant faction, group, however you want to put it, in professional wrestling. We’re in the most intense and intriguing angle [with The Inner Circle].

“Now, after we win all the gold, will there perhaps be a conversation where we’re going, ‘Well, there’s only one title left’? Then would it possibly make sense for me to pull Brittany Baker over to the side and just have a conversation? Maybe.”

The Pinnacle lost the Stadium Stampede Match to The Inner Circle at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday night. The match ended after Sammy Guevara hit a 630 splash to pin Shawn Spears.