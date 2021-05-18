Natalya and Tamina, the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, were involved in an Alexa’s Playground segment with Alexa Bliss and Lilly on tonight’s RAW.

During the segment, Bliss spoke about Lilly collecting wings of dead bugs and other body parts. Natalya and Tamina were weirded out, and walked away even as Bliss rambled on.

After RAW went off the air, Natalya and Tamina were guests on RAW Talk.

When asked about their experience inside Alexa’s Playground, Natalya said, “That was really weird. You know it’s funny but Lexi [Alexa] smelled like mothballs. I’m not sure if it’s because of Lilly, but it was really bad. It got more and more weird, and all Alexa wanted to talk about was weird things that Lilly does.

“It was weird, Alexa and Lilly both smelled weird. Lexi is just creepy, man. All of it freaked both of us out.”

Later on RAW, Tamina and Natalya successfully retained their titles against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, thanks to an assist from Alexa and Lilly, who used their superpowers to cause a turnbuckle explosion and blinding Reginald in the process. After the match, Lilly’s laugh echoed around the arena.