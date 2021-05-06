Myron Reed is now the new and two-time holder of the MLW World Middleweight Champion after defeating Lio Rush on tonight’s season finale of MLW Fusion.

After a great and hard-fought bout, Reed caught Rush with his Capp’n Crunch followed by the No Cap Splash finishers.

Before losing the championship, Rush held the title for approximately 117 days. His title reign began at Kings of Colosseum, where he won it from Reed. Although he lost one title tonight, Rush still holds the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship after defeating the second-longest titleholder, Laredo Kid, this past February.

Reed still holds the rank as the longest title champion in company history. His first Middleweight title reign lasted 424 days.