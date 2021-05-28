On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling icon, Satoshi Kojima, issued a challenge towards the new Impact Tag Team Champion Joe Doering to a match at Against All Odds on Saturday, June 12.

This came to be after Doering’s group, Violent By Design, made a chilling statement on how they plan on taking over this industry. Kojima disagreed with this statement and walked straight up towards Doering and issued a challenge for a match in two weeks. Later in the program, Doering gladly accepted Kojima’s match proposal.

Both men have parallel careers in Japan. They both are former two-time All Japan Pro Wrestling Triple Crown Heavyweight Champions (Kojima with 678-day, and Doering with 315-day reigns, respectively). Until their clash up, Kojima will face Doering’s ally Deaner in singles action next week. This will be Kojima’s official in-ring debut for the company.

Also added to the Against All Odds card, the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will put her title on the line against Rosemary. Tonight, Purrazzo was defeated by Rosemary during their 10- Knockout tag team match. Rosemary is the first Knockout in history to receive the championship under the Impact banner while the company was transitioning from TNA to Impact in 2016-2017.

Below is the updated card for Against All Odds:

Impact World Championship:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Moose

Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Rosemary

Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering

Against All Odds will be available exclusively on Impact Plus on Saturday, June 12.

– Speaking of Kenny Omega, Sami Callihan made it quite clear he is not Omega’s biggest fan since his arrival at Impact. On tonight’s show, “The Draw” tried to call out Omega, but it was Moose that he had to deal with. Both Callihan and Moose had to join forces against The Good Brothers, who came out to defend Omega, who was absent from tonight’s show.

Unfortunately, Moose and Callihan’s partnership came crumbling down during their main event match with the Good Brothers. After some miscommunication, Moose left the ring and watched Callihan take the Magic Killer from the Good Brothers. Following their loss, Moose ran in and hit a Lights Out on Callihan. It’ll be interesting to see how their storyline will play out in the coming weeks leading up towards Against All Odds and after.

– Next week, Josh Alexander will defend his X-Division Championship for the first time in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match against TJP on Before The Impact. TJP, a former X-Division Champion, looks to add a third reign with the belt. For Alexander, this will be his second title defense since winning it at Rebellion last month.

Alexander knocked his first title defense out of the park when he squared off against New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s high-flyer El Phantasmo earlier this month at Under Siege. Can Alexander beat the odds and prove why he deserves to continue his X-Division titleholder legacy?

Also set for next week’s show:

* Jake Something will take on Rohit Raju in a Tables Match

* Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) will defend their Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering