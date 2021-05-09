NJPW announced tonight that seven more wrestlers have tested positive for COVID-19.

As reported earlier, the promotion revealed on May 4 that two wrestlers had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of the news, PCR testing was conducted across the entire roster and seven tested positive.

NJPW noted in their statement that all those who tested positive are experiencing mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. They also noted that they are working to further strengthen their COVID-19 countermeasures.

Below is NJPW’s full statement: