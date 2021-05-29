NJPW announced the upcoming Dominion event has been delayed by one day and will now take place on Monday, June 7. The delay is a result of Japan’s extension to the state of emergency in place in Osaka.

The show streams on NJPW World and will feature English commentary.

A few of the top matches have been announced, including Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi for the vacant IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. As noted, Will Ospreay had to vacate the title earlier this month due to a neck injury.

Below is the current card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship (Vacant)

Kazuchika Okada vs Shingo Takagi

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

El Desperado (c) vs. YOH

Kota Ibushi vs Jeff Cobb