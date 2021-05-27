NJPW star Will Ospreay gave an update on his neck injury.

According to Ospreay’s below tweet, things aren’t looking good. He’s being referred for another MRI of his lower back and could have the same issues there as he does in his neck.

He wrote, “Had my physio pop over the house today & after further digging, I’m now being referred for another MRI on my lower back as well for fears I may have the same issue in my neck. Things ain’t looking good, but I’m determined to comeback this year. Thanks for all the support.”

A day earlier, he shared an x-ray photo of his injury on Twitter.

As noted, Will Ospreay had to vacate the IWGP World Heavyweight Title due to his neck injury. He suffered the injury during his win over Shingo Takagi at NJPW’s Wrestling Dontaku Day 2 event on May 4 in Fukuoka, Japan.

Below are his tweets: