The AEW World Title match this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing is officially a triple threat.

The match was initially announced to include AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defending his championship against Orange Cassidy and PAC. Last week on AEW Dynamite, Omega offered Cassidy a contract to defer his title shot to a later date so the Double or Nothing contest would be a traditional singles match between the Best Bout Machine and the Bastard.

Cassidy answered Omega’s ultimatum tonight by handing the champion an envelope with the proposed deferral contract. Inside, the contract was ripped up into pieces. This led to Omega attacking Cassidy, to which Freshly Squeezed successfully retaliated against by landing a Superman punch on Omega.

You can see highlights from the segment below: