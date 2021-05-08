As noted, WWE has shared a video of Pat McAfee arriving for the Throwback edition of SmackDown dressed up as a younger version of Vince McMahon before impersonating the WWE Chairman.

A few hours after SmackDown went off the air, McAfee revealed that the video didn’t air on FOX since “ideas got changed immediately” after he filmed the skit, which can be seen below.

McAfee also spoke of the challenges he faced in impersonating McMahon, which included shaving his face for the first time in his life.

McAfee tweeted:

Tonight was gonna be a memorable 1. I was prepared to have no voice for weeks. Got the Bentley driven DAHN there. Shaved my face 4 the first time in my life. Ideas got changed immediately after filming this I’m thankful we got the clip. All in all fun night on #SmackDAHN

While on commentary, McAfee said he was dressed as a future billionaire, confirming that he was portraying a younger McMahon.

See below for the tweet and video: