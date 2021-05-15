Just one month after it was announced Pat McAfee was set to join the SmackDown announce table with long-time veteran Michael Cole, McAfee, the new voice of the blue brand, spoke to Talking Smack panelists Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman about his venture so far and whether he likes it for not. To McAfee, this job is a dream come true.

“I absolutely love it. Working with Michael Cole is a dream come true,” McAfee mentioned. “With the help from this man [Paul Heyman] and you, SmackDown is the greatest show in sports entertainment. I just get to sit there and watch and react. I think I’m living a dream for a lot of people, myself included. I’m having an absolute blast over here!”

On the eve of WrestleMania Backlash, tensions are at an all-time high, as the blue brand will see three big title defenses. One of them happens to be Bianca Belair putting her newly won SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against the former and longest two-time holder, Bayley. Although he sees Bayley putting all her might and charisma into this match, he believes Belair will come out smelling like a rose and retaining her championship.

“This has been quite a build here because Bayley said, ‘I think, and it feels like I’m looking at a younger version of me.’ Bianca is born for this. I think Bayley is about to get her ass beat by The EST, honestly,” McAfee predicted.

