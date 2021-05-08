Since his return to WWE last August, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has drastically changed up his character, in-ring attire, appearance, mannerisms, and most recently, his entrance theme.

In a recent interview with Complex, Paul Heyman explained why changing up the entrance theme was the last step in Reigns’ metamorphosis into The Tribal Chief.

“It was the final step away from The Shield. That’s what it was,” Heyman said. “One of the things that Roman Reigns and I spoke about, with all final decisions being Roman Reigns’. I am Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, and that’s not just a public persona on television. Behind the scenes, I’m Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief. And one of the many things that we were both desirous of, A. Change the mannerisms. B. Change the presentation. C. Change the hairstyle. D. Change the look.

“He took off the vest, and rightfully so. He changed the music. It was time to change the music. That was The Shield’s theme. Now it’s evolved. Now it’s Roman Reigns’ theme. Now it has nothing to do with The Shield or the members of The Shield. It has evolved. It’s better. We’re not resting on what it was. We are invoking the future. We’re not reminding you of the past. With respect to the past, we’re bringing it forward.”

Heyman also explained why it was vital for him to exhibit his own swagger and be in lockstep with Reigns when The Tribal Chief debuted his new theme.

“…When it’s the debut of his new music, and there is a certain swagger that Roman Reigns has walking out to the ring, isn’t it incumbent upon all those around him to be in step with that persona so that we are presenting a united front, so that I am simply an extension of the swagger with which Roman Reigns approaches the squared circle.

“In other weeks, I am the side salad. This one [time], we had to be in lockstep. I was an extension of Roman Reigns. The swagger was united because this was the first time you were hearing the music. There was no contrast. We were together. We were in unison. If you watched, it wasn’t just the swagger. My shoulders swayed as his shoulders swayed. My left foot went with his left foot. My right foot went with his right foot. We were in lock step because that was what the new theme required in order to convey to the audience the enormity of this moment.”

As noted earlier, Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Cesaro at next Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Cesaro earned the title shot by defeating Seth Rollins earlier tonight on SmackDown.