AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that her kitten, Ruta, is also a champion, and the holder of an AEW championship belt.

Shida shared a few pictures of Ruta sitting beside a miniature championship belt. She captioned the pictures:

Champion’s kitty also champion #AEWDynamite #AEW

Shida will face Rebel this week on AEW Dynamite in a World Title Eliminator Match, in the lead-up to her title defense against Dr. Britt Baker at Double or Nothing on May 30. Shida captured the Women’s World Title from Nyla Rose at last year’s Double or Nothing, on May 23, 2020.

As seen in a videoclip below, a brawl broke out between Baker and Shida during an AEW photoshoot last week. The likes of Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, FTR, Eddie Kingston and Powerhouse Hobbs stepped in to keep the two women apart.

See below for Shida’s latest tweet: