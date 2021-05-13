Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle ruined The Pinnacle’s coronation ceremony on this week’s AEW Dynamite, dousing MJF & Co. with “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” – Jericho’s signature sparkling wine.

Jericho took to Twitter after Dynamite to share a picture of him, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara and Ortiz posing in front of the vehicle they drove into Daily’s Place.

He wrote the following caption:

The #InnerCircle….providing only the Pinnacle of Bubbly Baths. #InnerCircleNeverDies @AEW

Guevara, who manned the hose on the top of the vehicle, tweeted a clip of the segment and wrote: “Got Bubby?”

After Guevara hosed down The Pinnacle, an infuriated MJF agreed to a rematch with The Inner Circle, this time a Stadium Stampede Match at Double or Nothing on May 30. MJF demanded that The Inner Circle break-up if they lose the rubber match, a stipulation that Jericho has yet to accept. Jericho is expected to respond to the challenge next week.

See below for the photo: