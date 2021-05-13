On last week’s AEW Dynamite, The Pinnacle defeated Inner Circle in a brutal Blood and Guts match. The winners decided to have a cornoation this week in celebration of their big victory. By the end of the segment, they found themselves drench in a little bit of the bubbly — courtesy of the Inner Circle.

Chris Jericho and his guys wanted another shot at The Pinnacle, and an infuriated MJF agreed. This time it would be a Stadium Stampede Match at Double or Nothing on May 30, and if Inner Circle loses, they are done as a group, forever. Jericho didn’t give an answer, so the match is not yet official, but is likely to take place later this month.

Hangman Page cut a promo on tonight’s show about his loss to Brian Cage, noting that it took three men to actually beat him. Page thought a guy like Cage wouldn’t truly be happy with a win like that and wanted a rematch at the PPV. It was later made official.

In other PPV news, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks offered a title challenge to Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. The duo have not only driven a truck into The Elite’s private trailer, but also destroyed The Elite’s private dressing room on tonight’s Dynamite. Moxley and Kingston have yet to answer the challenge.

Below is the announced Double or Nothing card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Kenny Omega (c) vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Britt Baker

CASINO BATTLE ROYALE

Christian Cage, Matt Sydal

Winner receives future title shot.

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage