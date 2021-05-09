ROH star Danhausen took to Twitter on Saturday to share a picture of him posing as WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

He captioned the picture:

Who’s the Bosshausen

Through another tweet, Danhausen explained that he dressed up as The Boss in order to look “more professional” and be taken seriously by everyone.

This is not the first instance of Danhausen acknowledging Banks on Twitter. Previously, he called Banks his “number 1 Sommar Enemy” and accepted the WWE star as his leader.

Danhausen got some mainstream buzz last month when he appeared on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast. He also caught the attention of The Rock after tweeting a taste test of an energy drink partially owned by The Great One.

During an appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily earlier this year, Danhausen said that he idolizes Sami Zayn and hopes to leave a legacy similar to El Generico’s in ROH.

See below for Danhausen’s tweets: