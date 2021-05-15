Former AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose took to Twitter on Friday to recreate an iconic old picture of The Rock.

The photo in question was taken back in 1994, when a young Dwayne Johnson was a senior at the University of Miami.

To emulate The Great One, Rose sported a turtleneck, chain, bracelet and fanny pack. Although the colors of her gear didn’t match The Rock’s, she tried to recreate the same pose. Like in the original photo, she uses a tissue under her elbow to protect her turtleneck.

Rose captioned the picture:

Hey @TheRock how’d I do? @VickieGuerrero

The Rock has yet to respond to Rose.

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley also took a shot at recreating the picture on Instagram last Christmas Day. However, Ripley sported a Grinch sweater instead of a turtleneck. In his response to Ripley, The Rock wrote: “Well you were already cooler than the other side of the pillow, but this is just next level s–t very few understand.”

See below for Nyla Rose’s photo: