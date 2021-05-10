Former WWE Superstar Gangrel announced via Instagram on Sunday that he proposed to his girlfriend while they were watching a game at Yankee Stadium. She said yes.

Along with a picture of the happy couple, Gangrel wrote the caption:

She said yes, I’m ready to spend the rest of my life trying to keep @su_san_nel_son2830 smiling! Blessed

Damian Priest, Karrion Kross, Tom Lawlor, Ricky Morton and others responded to the post with their congratulatory messages.

Besides running a wrestling school, Gangrel remains active on the independent circuit, most recently appearing on SWE Fury a few weeks ago. He made a cameo appearance during the Elite Deletion match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara at last November’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Appearing alongside “The Hurricane” Shane Helms, Gangrel chastised Hardy for his disloyalty when Gangrel mentored him [referring to their time together in the New Brood]. Gangrel failed in his attempt to aid Guevera as Hardy went onto win the match.

His last televised WWE appearance came in 2007 during the 15th anniversary of Monday Night RAW.

Gangrel has been married thrice before, including a 12-year marriage to WWE Hall of Famer Luna Vachon between 1994 and 2006.

See below for the photo: