Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan posted a poolside tweet on Saturday, along with a photo of him holding a can of Miller Lite beer.

The Hulkster revealed that all he needed was a few cold ones – before and after the bell – to make history every time he stepped foot inside the squared circle.

He captioned the photo:

All I need is a couple of these before the bell, give me the finish, call it in the ring, and a couple more of these after the bell and you get history made with thousands and thousands standing until the music stops!! Brother HH

Hogan received his second WWE Hall of Fame ring recently as a member of the nWo. A few nights later, he co-hosted WrestleMania 37 along with Titus O’Neil. During a recent interview, Hogan revealed that he was asked to host WrestleMania last year but those plans were dropped due to the pandemic.

See below for the tweet: