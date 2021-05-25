Mark Henry continues to slim down. The World’s Strongest Man took to Twitter to reveal he is now closing in on his weight loss goal, receiving congratulations from former colleagues for his accomplishment.

“20 pounds to go,” Henry tweeted, while also posting a photo of himself at his new weight.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been on a quest to lose as much weight as possible in recent months. In an interview with Booker T on the Hall of Fame podcast in April, he revealed he had lost nearly 8o lbs while preparing for a potential return to the ring.

“There’s a lot of kids that didn’t get to see me wrestle. They only saw me on YouTube,” Henry said. “It’s been enough time that has passed. Also, I quit before I had a last match, before I waved at everyone and said ‘okay.’ I had the pink jacket on, I’m sorry I lied to y’all that I was leaving, that I was retiring. I own it. But I did not get that match where you go and pay tribute to the fans, and you go and you wrestle somebody that’s up and coming, that’s talented, and you give them what we call the rub.

“I didn’t do that and I feel guilty. That’s why I’m doing it. And I figure I’ll wait till I’m fifty, so the expectation is lower and people don’t expect me to go and have a twenty minute, five star match (laughs). Just to be honest, I’m telling you this right now. I’m gonna go out there in real good shape. I’m already 80 lbs lighter than I was when I had my last match. I’m going to be in really good shape. It’s going to take a good man to beat me, but it may not take him long.”

Henry’s last wrestled as part of the Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia in 2018; his last singles match was a loss to Braun Strowman in February of 2017. In an interview with Wrestling Inc.’s own Nick Hausman earlier this month, Henry stated his plan was to return to WWE, though he didn’t dismiss the possibility of wrestling elsewhere if WWE wasn’t interested.

You can see Henry’s tweet below.