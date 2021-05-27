WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair showed fans what his schedule look like in 1983 when he was the NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

“A glimpse at my 1983 schedule! Only two days off! Rest is for the weak! Woooooo!” Flair wrote.

From January 16 until May 14, Flair only had four days (according to the schedule below) off from traveling or wrestling. During that span, Flair traveled all over the U.S., as well as Canada, New Zealand, and Singapore.

The legendary wrestler began his career in 1972, winning 16 World Championships along the way.

Flair has been off WWE TV since February after his storyline with Lacey Evans was nixed due to her real-life pregnancy.