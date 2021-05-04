AEW Star Tay Conti took to Twitter on Monday to show off a new tattoo on her ankle.
The tattoo includes the text “Predestined” along with a heart.
A few weeks ago, Conti challenged Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Title on AEW Dynamite. Conti is presently #3 in the AEW Women’s Rankings, behind only Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa.
See below for the photo:
PREDESTINED ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zq4or7KEIU
— TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) May 3, 2021
Back to the gym.. leg day today was insane 🥵 #letthatshitgo
— TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) May 3, 2021