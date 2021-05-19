Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard and her husband, Daga, were spotted training at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy on Tuesday.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes shared a picture on Twitter and wrote the following caption:

Had some special guests come train today at @AcademyRhodes @Tess_Blanchard @Daga_wrestler @VertVixen @jazminallure Thanks guys for the Academy sweat!!

Blanchard thanked Rhodes for the training session:

Thanks for putting in work with us today! You’re fearless.

Independent wrestlers Vertvixen and Jazmin Allure were also a part of the training session. Both women have made several appearances on AEW Dark in recent months.

Blanchard has been a free agent since her departure from Impact Wrestling on June 25 last year. It was reported back in March that Daga, who is currently signed to AAA, could be headed to AEW in the near future.

Earlier this year, Blanchard was seen training with WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Bayley at the Hybrid School of Wrestling in San Antonio, TX.

See below for the photo: