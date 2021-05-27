The Undertaker has officially retired from pro wrestling but the WWE legend plans to stay in pristine physical condition.

On Wednesday, Taker took to Instagram to post a motivational message along with a picture of him working out.

When one door closes another one opens. The game may be over for me,

but THE GRIND NEVER ENDS….

#thegrindathletics #workout #workoutmotivation #BSK #getoutside

In another post, Taker thanked fitness apparel company Grind Athletics for “the workout swag.”

The Godfather and Rikishi, Taker’s fellow Bone Street Krew [BSK] members, responded to the post with encouraging messages. The Godfather wrote, “Looking tight Bro.”

AEW star Ricky Starks also appreciated the 56-year-old Undertaker’s hustle. He wrote, “Always grinding big man.”

See below for the posts: