AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defeated Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite. The challengers not only missed out on the titles, but last December, Daniels and Kazarian agreed the next time they lost as a tag team they would disband for good.

In the early stages of the match, Daniels was out on the floor and took a superkick from Nick Jackson, which sent him head-first into the corner of the ring post. Daniels began bleeding heavily near his eye, but was able to finish out the rest of the match.

Two days later, Daniels showed off his stitches and black eye that were the result of that spot. Today (four days later), Kazarian tweeted out a photo Daniels’ eye looking even worse as it has turned red with more bruising around it.

Photos below may be considered NSFW, or even graphic, if eye injuries make you squeamish.

“This is @facdaniels eye four days later,” Kazarian wrote in the caption. “I’ll let a quote from the great one sum up my thoughts, ‘I’m a fighter. I believe in the eye-for-an-eye business. I’m no cheek turner. I got no respect for a man who won’t hit back. You kill my dog, you better hide your cat.’ —Muhammad Ali.”

No word yet on Daniels’ in-ring future, but after Wednesday’s show he tweeted out, “That might be all.” Daniels, 51, also is the Head of Talent Relations for AEW.