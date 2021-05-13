Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels are no longer a tag team after losing to the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks on tonight’s Dynamite.

Daniels and Kazarian agreed last December that the next time they lost as a tag team, they would split for good. Daniels ended up taking the pinfall loss as Kazarian wasn’t able to help break up the cover in time.

Daniels and Kazarian had been a tag team for about 10 years, winning tag gold in promotions like Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Kazarian won the tag titles in AEW, mainly teaming with Scorpio Sky.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

You can check out the title change in the images below:

SCU won't go down and out without a fight tonight #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mRK2CQPXk4 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 13, 2021

Styles Clash! #AEWDynamite Tune into Dynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/i50QPgcJ9v — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021