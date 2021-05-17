Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and his son, Prince John James, were backstage for tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

They posted several pictures on their Instagram accounts, after meeting Vince McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Ric Flair, Paul Heyman and several other WWE Superstars.

Prince John said he’s coming for a WWE contract in a few years.

the big boss man @wwe i’m coming for that contract in a few years boss.👍🙏😎

As noted earlier, Rey and Dominik Mysterio made history by becoming the first father-son duo to win gold in the WWE. They defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

WWE.com has posted an article on the possibility of Tyson Fury and his son following in Rey and Dominik’s footsteps in a few years.

Meanwhile, Fury announced earlier on Sunday that he will fight Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia.

See below for the photos: