Pro Wrestling NOAH star Kotaro Suzuki has tested positive for COVID-19, the promotion announced on Facebook.

Due to the news, he was left off of today’s show in Niigata.

According to PWInsider, Kai Fujimura, Yasutaka Yano, and YO-HEY also missed today’s show because they were in close contact with Suzuki.

On a related note, NJPW announced earlier this month that seven wrestlers tested positive for COVID-19. NJPW is also dealing with some backstage issues. The main issue is how foreign talent has to go through a two-week quarantine.