Former WWE Superstars Peyton Royce (Cassie Lee) and Billie Kay (Jessica McKay) announced their new podcast starts next Friday, May 21. The variety podcast is called Off Her Chops.

McKay teased an upcoming topic that she’s never spoken publicly about before.

“Not long now until the first episode of @offherchops is released! I talk about something that I’ve never spoken about before. Ahhh I’m nervous!”

Once known as The IIconics, the duo was released by WWE last month (Lee’s statement here and McKay’s statement here) as part of reported budgetary cuts.

Both are currently under a 90-day non-compete clause.

OMG ITS HAPPENING! Ok everybody stay calm!

Off Her Chops episode 1 is dropping Friday May 21st! 🤗 Mark your calendar’s, tell your friends, let your neighbors know, ya girls are doing the damn thing 💕@JessicaMcKay @CassieLee pic.twitter.com/HThYay5njh — Off Her Chops podcast (@offherchops) May 14, 2021